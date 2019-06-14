Oracle facing Q4 FX pressure - KeyBanc

KeyBanc cuts revenue estimates for Oracle (ORCL -0.4% ) citing FX headwinds.

The FY19 estimate drops from $39.4B to $39.3B and FY20 from $40.6B to $40.2B.

The bank notes that foreign exchange rates "pressured results last quarter by 400 basis points" and the strengthening U.S. dollar "may continue to weigh on results exiting this quarter and into FY20."

ORCL reports Q4 results on June 19. Consensus estimates put revenue at $10.93B with $1.07 EPS.

KeyBanc reaffirms a Sector-Weight ruling. Oracle has a Hold average Sell Side rating.