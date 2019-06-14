Strike begins at Chile's giant Chuquicamata copper mine

More than 3K unionized workers at one of the world's largest copper mines have walked off the job after failing to reach a labor deal earlier this week.

The three top unions at the Chuquicamata mine in Chile, representing 80% of the mine's workforce, rejected a contract offer from state-run Codelco on Wednesday, saying it failed to meet key demands such as an adequate health care plan, fair treatment of workers and retirement benefits.

Codelco says its last proposal was the best it could offer "while still being responsible to the country"; Chile wants to transform the century-old deposit at Chuquicamata into an underground mine and part of a 10-year, $39B overhaul of Codelco's operations.

Yet LME benchmark copper is lower, -0.5% at $5,827/mt after top consumer China reported disappointing manufacturing and investment data, reinforcing expectations of weakening demand prospects from the U.S.-China trade war.

