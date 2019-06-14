Global Blood sickle cell drug data passes; shares -3.7%

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is 3.7% lower after posting data in the New England Journal of Medicine showing its sickle cell disease drug met primary endpoints.

Data came from its Phase 3 HOPE study of voxelotor in patients 12 and older (about 274 adolescents and adults).

The study showed an improvement in hemoglobin greater than 1 g/dL at 24 weeks with voxelotor 1500 mg compared with placebo, along with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Some analysts are concerned, though, that the results might not translate to better health outcomes.

The data prompted Cantor Fitzgerald to boost its price target to $110 from $96; that now implies 98% upside after today's decline.