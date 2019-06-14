Iteris acquires Albeck Gerken for $10.7M

Iteris (ITI -1.4% ) announces the acquisition of Albeck Gerken, Inc., a privately held traffic operations engineering services provider headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with offices in Orlando, Virginia Beach and Chadds Ford.

Albeck Gerken’s audited GAAP revenue was $8.1M and EBITDA was $2.0M for FY18.

Purchase price for the transaction was $10.7M, to be paid in cash and stock, with the ability for key principals to realize an additional $2.3M in other incentives over three years from the date of close.

The acquisition is expected to close on July 2, 2019.