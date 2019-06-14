Total near deal to buy Adani Gas 30% stake for $800M-plus - report

Total (TOT +0.4% ) is close to a deal to acquire a 30% stake in Indian gas distribution company Adani Gas for more than $800M, the Times of India reports.

The deal is expected to trigger an open offer to Adani Gas shareholders, and TOT may end up with a roughly equal stake in the company as billionaire majority owner Gautam Adani, according to the report.

Adani Gas operates a distribution pipeline network of more than 6K km and caters to nearly 35K retail customers.