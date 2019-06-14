Ashford Hospitality sinks 15% after cutting dividend

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) slumps 15% after the REIT slashes its quarterly dividend by half.

"This adjustment effectively preserves capital for more advantageous purposes including strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing our ability to pursue more opportunistic growth such as acquisitions that qualify for our Enhanced Return Funding Program," said AHT President and CEO Douglas A. Kessler.

AHT also reports certain operating metrics on four ERFP investments.