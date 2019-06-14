Ashford Hospitality sinks 15% after cutting dividend

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) slumps 15% after the REIT slashes its quarterly dividend by half.
"This adjustment effectively preserves capital for more advantageous purposes including strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing our ability to pursue more opportunistic growth such as acquisitions that qualify for our Enhanced Return Funding Program," said AHT President and CEO Douglas A. Kessler.
AHT also reports certain operating metrics on four ERFP investments.
Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan RevPAR has increased 35% YTD, significantly exceeding underwritten growth for the first year.
La Posada de Santa Fe YTD hotel EBITDA increased 182% over the year-ago period and YTD RevPAR increased 16%.
Hilton Alexandria Old Town group revenue pace for Q3 and Q4 of 209 is up 24% than prior year; property has achieved positive gross operating profit flow-through in eight of the 10 months since acquisition.
Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley is achieving TTM RevPAR index gains, while TTM NOI and NOI margins are approaching first year underwritten projections.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox