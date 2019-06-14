RV demand seen underpinned by younger consumers

Outdoorsy co-founder Jen Young stated on Bloomberg TV that the RV demand is strong as Millennials and Generation Xers continue to buy and rent. Young pointed to the strong demand on the lower price points in particular and singled out France, Germany, the U.K. and Italy as global markets showing strength.
She also noted that the push into RV vacations is pulling away from some traditional tourist destinations.
RV stocks: Thor Industries (THO +0.7%), Winnebago Industries (WGO +1.7%), Patrick Industries (PATK +0.4%), Camping World (CWH +0.7%) and LCI Industries (LCII +0.4%).
