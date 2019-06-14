Wrap announces $12.5M financing led by existing investors

Wrap Technologies (WRTC -2.7% ) has entered into subscription agreements for the sale of 1,923,076 units at a price of $6.5/Unit for gross proceeds of $12.5M.

Each Unit consists of one share of common stock and one common stock purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $6.5/share for a period of 24 months.

"One year ago, we had about $2M in capital. This raise results in over $22M in capital on our balance sheet, providing us with significant runway for our anticipated domestic and international expansion." said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies.

Dinosaur Financial Group is acting as the Company's placement agent and Katalyst Securities as a financial advisor to the Company.