Commercial aerospace stocks cut at SunTrust

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR -4.9% ), Astronics (ATRO -6% ) and Barnes Group (B -6.1% ) are all sharply lower after SunTrust RH downgrades shares to Sell from Hold, citing ongoing uncertainties related to the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

Woodward (WWD -2.6% ) and Ducommun (DCO -5.5% ) also are lower after the firm downgrades shares to Hold from Buy.

"Given the current industry unknowns tied to 737, and our expectation that 2019-20 outlooks and Street estimates need to be lowered, we cannot continue to advise investors to buy, or in some cases, own names in our coverage universe during this uncertain and unprecedented time," analyst Mike Ciarmoli writes.