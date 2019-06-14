Innovator to add two new buffer ETFs to defined outcome suite

Innovator Capital Management adds to its defined outcome exchange-traded fund line two buffer ETFs based on the MSCI EAFE and MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes.

Will provide international developed and emerging markets exposures, up to a cap, with 15% downside buffers over a one-year outcome period.

The two new ETFs are expected to list on NYSE Arca on July 1, 2019.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF (EJUL) and Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF (IJUL); outcome period for both will be July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

The actual cap for each fund will be set at the beginning of the outcome period and is dependent on market conditions at that time.