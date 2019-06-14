New York Fed, Atlanta Fed boost views for Q2 GDP

The New York Fed and Atlanta Fed both boost their models for Q2 real GDP growth, partly due to better-than-expected retail sales.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate is now 2.1%,up from 1.4% a week ago; the New York Fed Nowcast stands at 1.4%, up 0.4 percentage point from its prior estimate.

New York Fed Nowcast for Q3 rises 0.4 pp to 1.7%.

New York Fed cites positive surprises from retail sales, capacity utilization, and industrial data.

The Atlanta Fed cites retail sales and industrial production; Q2 nowcast of personal consumption expenditures increased to 3.9% from 3.2%.