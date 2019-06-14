Analysts differ on value, legitimacy of Summit Materials merger talk

Summit Materials (SUM -3.3% ) surrenders some of yesterday's 14% gain sparked by a report that Colombia's Cementos Argos has approached the company about a possible merger.

Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott thinks SUM is meaningfully undervalued even after yesterday's move but says he is not sure the sources of the merger reports are credible.

"This feels like a rumor" as a way to shift the discussion from challenges the company currently faces, Elliott says, keeping a Buy rating and $23 price target on the shares.

But Barclays analyst Adam Seiden believes Argos' interest is "likely genuine" as a small player in the U.S. market but that generates half of its EBITDA in the U.S. and its other regions are either just starting to recover; he rates SUM at Equal Weight with an $18 target.

Deutsche Bank's Nishu Sood says the combined company would become substantially larger in cement and ready-mix, but operating synergies might be limited and would carry a lot of debt.

SUM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its average Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.