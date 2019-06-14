Steel Dynamics a Buy as disappointing update priced in, Longbow says

It might be time for investors to own Steel Dynamics (STLD -1% ), Longbow analyst Chris Olin says, as downside risks associated with a disappointing mid-quarter update and a sub-$550/ton price for hot rolled coil have been "fully discounted."

Olin says his latest feedback from industry channel checks shows early change in bearish sentiment, and domestic industry data points are now expected to turn positive in July or August.

Nucor's (NUE -0.8% ) June 20 analyst day will serve as next catalyst for the sector, according to Olin, who rates STLD a Buy with a $34 price target.

STLD's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform but both its average Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.