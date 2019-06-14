Germany moving toward bigger wireless-company fines - report

Germany is eyeing higher penalties for wireless operators that fail to meet network expansion requirements, according to Handelsblatt.

That comes through an agreement by coalition partners CDU/CSU and SPD; the German parliament is set to pass a law on the matter on June 27.

The fines for companies that miss their goal would rise to as much as €1M from a current €100K.

And penalty payments would be raised to as much as €10M from a current €0.5M; companies with sales over €50M would face fines of 2% of average annual sales.

Affected companies: Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.8% ); Vodafone Germany (VOD -1.3% ); Telefónica Deutschland (TEF -1% ); Royal KPN (KKNPY -0.9% ).

Source: Bloomberg