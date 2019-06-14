Fed may drop `patient' from statement next week, economists say

The Fed's monetary policy-setting arm is likely to drop the word "patient" from its statement next week, setting the stage for a rate cut in July, according to economists interviewed by CNBC.

Fed funds futures are pointing to a probability of ~80% for a July rate cut.

Some expect the central bank to wait until September to digest more data before making a move.

A few, including Goldman Sachs economists, forecast no cuts this year.

With inflation stubbornly staying below the Fed's 2% target and a softer-than-expected May jobs report, economists expect the Fed's "dot plot" to lean toward lower rates compared with the last dot plot in March, which didn't show any rate cuts through 2021.

The Fed will release the statement from its next meeting on Wednesday, June 19, at 2:00 PM ET, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 PM.