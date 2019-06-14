Dish Network still pressing case against Sprint/T-Mobile merger

Latest developments in the winding saga of the proposed merger of Sprint (S -0.2% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -0.2% ) have Dish Network (DISH +0.1% ) heavily involved in the considerations.

An ex parte filing shows Dish honcho Charlie Ergen met with Justice Dept. antitrust chief Makan Delraim and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in the same meeting Tuesday, and used the opportunity to speak out against the merger.

Dish explained the need for a minimum of four nationwide operators in the space, according to the filing. And it also discussed the impact of the merger on its own planned market entry and wireless buildout plans.

GOP commissioners on the FCC have indicated they'd support the merger, suggesting it would pass a panel vote, while the DOJ appears more skeptical.

A lawsuit by 10 states opposed to the merger will get a pretrial hearing next week, and plaintiffs are pursuing a temporary restraining order that if granted would at least push the merger back several months.