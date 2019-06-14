Cheniere's Corpus Christi Train 2 achieves first LNG

Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.8% ) says it has started production of liquefied natural gas from the second liquefaction train at its Corpus Christi facility in Texas.

Cheniere says it expects to reach substantial completion of Train 2 ahead of schedule; Train 2 originally was expected to reach substantial completion in H2 2019, with Train 3 to follow in H2 2021.

The project has received a positive environmental assessment from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and LNG expects to receive all remaining necessary regulatory approvals by year-end 2019.