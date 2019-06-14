Casino to offload its stake Via Varejo

Brazil based appliances and electronics retailer Via Varejo's (OTC:GBXPY) controlling shareholder Grupo Pão de Açúcar ("GPA SA") sold its 36% stake in an auction.

The stocks were sold at BRL4.90, above the minimum price of BRL4.75 accepted by GPA, biggest unit of Casino Guichard Perrachon

Via Varejo fell ~4% to BRL4.78 in Sao Paulo trading, while GPA’s shares increased ~3.5% to BRL89.91.

The potential buyer is Michael Klein, whose family controls 25% of the company, and who has agreed to buy the shares in a letter to GPA’s board.