Stocks ease up from session lows in midday trading

Stocks are off of their session lows but not by much.
The Nasdaq falls 0.5%, less than its earlier 0.8% decline; the S&P 500, down 0.3%, had been slipped as much as 0.4%; the Dow -0.1%, improves from its 0.5% fall earlier.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 0.4%.
Information technology (-0.9%) and industrials (-0.7%) are the biggest decliners among S&P 500 sectors, while utilities (+0.5%) and communication services (+0.2%) outperform.
Crude oil rises 1.0% to $52.80 per barrel; gold gains 0.6% to $1,352.30 per ounce.
Predictably, as stocks fall, 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 2.087%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox