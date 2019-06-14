Stocks ease up from session lows in midday trading

Stocks are off of their session lows but not by much.

The Nasdaq falls 0.5% , less than its earlier 0.8% decline; the S&P 500, down 0.3% , had been slipped as much as 0.4%; the Dow -0.1% , improves from its 0.5% fall earlier.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed down 0.4% .

Information technology ( -0.9% ) and industrials ( -0.7% ) are the biggest decliners among S&P 500 sectors, while utilities ( +0.5% ) and communication services ( +0.2% ) outperform.

Crude oil rises 1.0% to $52.80 per barrel; gold gains 0.6% to $1,352.30 per ounce.

Predictably, as stocks fall, 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 1 basis point to 2.087%.