Norbord upgraded at BMO on idling of oriented strand board production

Norbord (OSB +7.1% ) shoots higher after BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $28 price target, up from $26, citing announcements from the company and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX +3.2% ) to indefinitely idle oriented strand board mills that remove 5% of industry capacity.

BMO analyst Ketan Mamtora believes the reduced production should alleviate supply overhang and aid Norbord's pricing.

OSB's valuation now looks "very attractive," its balance sheet is "healthy," and the company has made "solid progress" in improving European performance, Mamtora says, adding that the stock's "risks are skewed clearly to the upside."

OSB's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while the stock's Quant Rating is Bearish.