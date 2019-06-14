Morgan Stanley business gauge notches record drop in June

A U.S. business conditions gauge compiled by Morgan Stanley fell this month by the most on record to the lowest since 2008.

Indicators measuring services, manufacturing, and hiring all receded, pulling the headline index down to 13, well below the 33 threshold that indicates positive real economic growth, economists led by Ellen Zentner wrote in a note.

“The decline shows a sharp deterioration in sentiment this month that was broad-based across sectors,” they wrote.

The services sub-index fell to its lowest since July 2012 and measures of capex plans, hiring, and pricing power declined.