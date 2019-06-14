U.S. rig count sheds another 6; oil rigs down 1

The total count of active U.S. drilling rigs falls by 6 to 969, the fifth decline in six weeks, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

The oil rig count is down 1 to 788, the lowest since February 2018, while gas rigs fall by 5 to 181.

Total U.S. rigs are down 90 from 1,059 a year ago, with oil rigs down 75 and gas rigs lower by 13.

WTI crude oil is little changed by the data, +0.8% to $52.72/bbl.

