Democratic senator backs Trump approach to Huawei

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen is showing some common ground with the Trump administration on its approach to China's Huawei, though he differs on plenty with the president.

"If Huawei is allowed to dominate the 5G infrastructure of the future around the world, that will compromise our national security interests and those of our allies," Van Hollen tells Bloomberg TV in backing the administration's decision to put the Chinese company on an entities list.

"Huawei likes to say it's an independent company, and it's not currently a state-owned entity ... but we all know the reality that at any moment, the government of China can take over Huawei and essentially dictate the terms ... in a way that undermines our national security interests," Van Hollen adds.