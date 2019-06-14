Telecom Italia to delist shares from NYSE

Telecom Italia (TI -3.2% , TI.A -2.8% ) says it will start a voluntary process to delist its American Depositary Shares from the NYSE.

Both ordinary share ADS and savings share ADS will be delisted.

It's doing that in order to reduce administrative costs and complexity in its financial reporting.

Both level 2 ADR programs will be converted into level 1 ADRs, which would give existing holders the option to keep holding them (level 1 ADRs are traded over the counter).

It expects delisting to occur 10 days after it submits a related Form 25 to the SEC.