GE poised for significant power orders in Iraq - Reuters

General Electric (GE -0.5% ) potentially stands to win a large share of multibillion-dollar contracts to rebuild Iraq's electricity system, reflecting a change in how Iraq intends to award the work after the U.S. government lobbied for the company, Reuters reports.

Iraq's prime minister said in April that Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -1.6% ) was well-placed to win the bulk of ~$14B in future deals for new plants, repairs and power lines, but under U.S. prodding, Iraq is now asking both Siemens and GE to bid on contracts and expects to make awards to each of the companies, according to the report.

"Political pressure on the Iraqi government... pushed the Abadi government to change plans and allow GE to get on board," an Iraqi electricity ministry official tells Reuters. "Talks are underway to decide about mid- and long-term contracts, which we expect to be divided between them."