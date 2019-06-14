Power producers to appeal ruling on PG&E energy contracts

NextEra Energy (NEE +0.8% ), Consolidated Edison (ED +1.1% ) and Calpine say they plan to appeal a recent decision by a judge that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has no say in whether PG&E (PCG +0.6% ) may choose to reject its power purchase agreements while in bankruptcy.

PG&E's power purchase deals are valued at up to $42B, and the matter of whether the company can walk away from them belongs exclusively in bankruptcy court, Judge Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco ruled earlier this week.

The dispute involving the FERC, PG&E and companies from which it buys power has been one the most contentious fights in the utility's bankruptcy.