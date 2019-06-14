GM cut to Sell at CFRA on expectation of lower guidance

General Motors (GM -0.7% ) is tagged with a Sell rating at CFRA, downgraded from Hold with a $32 price target vs. $40 previously, citing weak sales and the effects of the U.S.-China trade war.

GM global sales fell 10.4% in 2018, including a 7% drop for U.S. sales, "and recent data suggests that demand remains weak, particularly in China," which accounted for 43.5% of GM's total vehicle sales, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson says.

Believing GM likely will lower its earnings guidance, Nelson cuts his outlook for full-year profit estimates for 2019 and 2020.