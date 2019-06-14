Sprint, T-Mobile jump on report DOJ close to approving merger

Sprint (S +4.1%) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.5%) have jumped in the past few minutes alongside a New York Times report that their merger is near approval from the Justice Dept.
AT&T (T +0.3%) and Verizon (VZ +1.2%) are also near session highs.
That approval will be conditioned on the sale of multiple assets to build a new wireless competitor, according to the report.
And such a plan would ding the suit filed by 10 attorneys general to stop the deal. The settlement could come in the coming week.
Sprint and T-Mobile have approached Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) about buying Boost Mobile (Sprint's prepaid service) and associated airwaves.
