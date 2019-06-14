Tesla deliveries pace hits 1K per day - Electrek

Tesla is (TSLA +0.2% ) is looking to ramp up sales in the U.S. even further in order to achieve a quarterly deliveries record, according to Electrek.

The EV automaker is said to be currently delivering cars at a rate of approximately 1K a day.

"Furthermore, there are almost 7,000 more deliveries planned over the next 7 days and even more last-minute deliveries are expected over the last week of the quarter as buyers try to get deliveries before the now $3,750 federal tax credit on Tesla vehicles goes down again," writes Frederic Lambert.

Tesla aims to deliver between 33K and 36K vehicles in June to break the North America delivery record.