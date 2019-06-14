Route1 acquires Portable Computer Systems, Inc.

Route1 (OTCQB:ROIUF -6.1% ) announces acquisition of Portable Computer Systems, Inc. from Kathy Pakkebier for $2.5M.

Route1 expects PCS Mobile to add annualized revenue of ~$15M with a gross margin of 14% to 16%; and EBITDA contribution from PCS Mobile is expected to be consistent with current Route1 results. PCS Mobile currently has 19 employees or full-time equivalents.

Consideration to be paid $1.03M in cash and $500k in Route1 common shares. 11.2M common shares; post-closing, Ms. Pakkebier will own ~3% of Route1’s undiluted common shares.