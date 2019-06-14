Amazon's one-day ship hard to replicate - Cowen

Amazon's (AMZN +0.1% ) one-day delivery for Prime members could lift unit growth for the rest of 2019 and reinforce the competitive moat, according to Cowen analyst John Blackledge.

Blackledge cites an internal survey and an industry consultant when writing that 30% of consumers who add an item to an online cart but don't purchase it do so due to the fear it won't arrive in time.

The analyst notes that the "extensive" planning and investment to offer the service "suggests the one-day shift will not be easy for competitors to replicate in the short term" without losing money.