Adnoc, OCI in talks to combine Mideast fertilizer assets - Bloomberg

CF Industries (CF +2.1% ) is higher following a Bloomberg report that Abu Dhabi National Oil Corp. and Dutch chemical producer OCI (OTC:OCINF) are in talks to merge their Middle East fertilizer assets, with an agreement possibly ready in the coming days.

In response to the report, OCI "confirms that it is in discussions with ADNOC on a possible cooperation relating to each company’s MENA fertilizer assets."

CF abandoned a plan to buy OCI's nitrogen fertilizer business in 2016 after U.S. guidelines curbed its ability to use the deal to move its headquarters to a more tax-friendly location.