Zayo chosen for major Chicago dark fiber project

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) says a global technology company has selected it to provide metro dark fiber in Chicago.

That provision will offer additional high-performance capacity between the customer's data centers, it says.

Chicago is a key hub for Zayo, which has a dense fiber network there spanning more than 1,600 route miles connecting more than 35 data centers. It also has several long-haul routes connecting into the city, from destinations including New York/New Jersey, Columbus, Minneapolis, Omaha, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Toronto.