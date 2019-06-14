Good news/bad news: Economy doesn't look too shabby

Tallying up stronger-than-expected and economic reports matching estimates, the economic picture looks fine. However, one of the more recent numbers -- June consumer sentiment -- came in weaker than expected, with index of consumer expectations sliding 5.2% from the prior month. Stronger-than-expected: Most of the May retail sales report exceeded estimates as retail sales (ex-auto & gas) rose 0.5% M/M vs. +0.4% estimate and strengthened from +0.3% prior; core retail sales +0.5% also came in slightly stronger than the +0.4% estimate and stays steady with the +0.5% prior reading; retail sales control group +0.5% vs. +0.4% consensus, +0.4% prior.

Small business felt pretty good in May with the NFIB small business optimism index at 105 vs. consensus of 102.3 and up from 103.5 in April. Industrial production in May also ran better than expected, up 0.4% to 109.6, exceeding the estimate of +0.2% and rebounding from -0.4% in April; capacity utilization improved to 78.1%, edging past the 78.0% consensus and vs. 77.9% prior. Job openings also point to a strong economy with 7.449M in April vs. 7.400M estimate and up from 7.474M in March (revised down from 7.488M).

In-line: May producer price index, at +0.1% matched consensus, slowed from +0.2% in April.

May consumer price index of +0.1% came in-line with consensus, weakens from +0.3% prior. May import prices index of -0.3% matched the estimate but weakened from +0.1% prior. April business inventories at +0.5% to $2,029.8B also came in as expected, vs. 0.0% prior; sales fell 0.2% to $1,462.0B M/M; inventory/sale ratio of 1.39 increased from 1.36 Y/Y.

Weaker-than-expected: More people filed initial jobless claims and continuous claims than expected. Initial claims, at 222K, exceeded the 216K consensus and rose from 219K in the prior week; continuous claims of 1,695M vs. 1.680M estimate and 1.693M prior.

June consumer sentiment at 97.9 trailed the 98.4 estimate and slipped from 100.0 prior; current economic conditions at 112.5 rose from 110.0 prior, while index of consumer expectations of 88.6 fell from 93.5 prior. May core CPI, up 0.1%, trailed the +0.2% consensus, and held steady with the prior reading of +0.1%. The headline number for May retail sales of +0.5% M/M fell short of the +0.7% estimate, but still strengthened from +0.3% in the prior reading. May export prices fell 0.2%, trailing the +0.1% estimate and weakened from the previous reading of +0.1%.