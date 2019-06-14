Analysts stay bullish on Global Blood Therapeutics; say selloff overdone

Today's selloff in Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT -6.2% ) is overdone, Piper Jaffray analyst Danielle Brill says after further clarification from today's voxelotor results, particularly for vaso-occlusive crises, appear more in-line relative to previous reports.

GBT's new drug application submission remains on track for H2, Brill says, still expecting accelerated approval of voxelotor by H1 2020 with no FDA advisory panel meeting.

Analysts including Brill remain overwhelmingly bullish on GBT: Piper keeps its Overweight rating and $80 price target on the shares, Guggenheim says it would be buyers on any weakness, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $110 from $96.