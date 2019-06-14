Allianz acquires 49% stake in 30 Hudson Yards office condo

Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) invests $384M for a 49% stake in an office condominium in New York's 30 Hudson Yards office building.

The company enters into a sale-leaseback agreement as part of a consortium with Related Companies and a third-party investor, who have acquired the remainder of the office condominium.

The condominium in 30 Hudson Yards consists of 1.46M gross square feet across 26 floors.

The investment follows the Allianz's purchase of a 44% stake in 10 Hudson Yards, the first tower in the development, in mid-2016 for $420M.