Stocks edge lower on slow summer Friday

Stocks ended the week with slight losses, weighed by weakness among chipmakers after Broadcom warned of a slowdown in global demand, citing U.S.-China trade uncertainty and export restrictions on Huawei.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sank 2.6%, which helped drag the S&P 500 information technology group (-0.8%) to the bottom of the day's sector standings.

For the week, S&P was up 0.5%, the Dow gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.7%.

The U.S. economy still looks to be in relatively good shape, as May retail sales rose 0.5% after increasing by an upwardly revised 0.3% (from -0.2%) in April.

But global growth worries continued after China reported the slowest growth rate for industrial production in 17 years in May, which contributed to weakness in the energy (-0.7%), materials (-0.5%) and industrials (-0.4%) sectors.

Topping today's leaderboard were utilities (+1%), communication services (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.3%).

U.S. Treasury prices ended mixed, with the two-year yield rising 2 bps to 1.84% and the 10-year yield finishing flat at 2.09%.

WTI crude closed +0.4% to $52.51/bbl.