Aviat signs channel partner deal for NEC North American microwave business

NEC Corp. and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) have signed a deal whereby Aviat takes over the North American sales channel for NEC's microwave business.

That's part of an NEC strategy to partner up in wireless backhaul operations.

NEC will continue to offer microwave products to North American customers with services and customer support offered by Aviat.

"We intend to build long-term win-win relationships and this partnership will help NEC to continue to grow as a global leader in the wireless backhaul business," NEC's Akihiko Kumagai says.