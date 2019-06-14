Court vacates FERC ruling on Kinder Morgan's SFPP pipeline system

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must vacate a decision upholding increased tariff rates on Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) SFPP fuel pipeline system, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rules.

In the case involving shippers on the SFPP pipeline, the court says FERC strayed from long-established policy on data typically considered in rate complaints, using data generated after the challenged rate increases went into effect, without explaining why it did so.

The shippers, which included American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, challenged 2011-12 rate increases on the SFPP system that took place despite 4.5% and 0.6% declines in costs from the previous years, according to the ruling; the shippers also have challenged subsequent rate increases on the SFPP system.