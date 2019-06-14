Seanergy Maritime down ~6% despite Q1 earnings beat

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) slips 6.2% AH, despite Q1 earnings came in above expectations

The company says that Q1 was negatively impacted by disruptions in the iron ore trade due to the tragedy at Vale’s Brumadinho mine, as well as other factors such as adverse weather conditions in Australia, seasonality and trade tensions between the US & China.

Daily TCE was down ~35% to $7,633, in line with a 33% drop in the Baltic Capesize Index in the same period.

Fleet utilization declined to 98.3% from 99.8%

Reported wider net loss of $8.6M as compared to loss of $3.4M; EBITDA declined from $4.6M to $0.4M

The Company completed follow-on public offering and concurrent private placement with gross proceeds of $20.5M

