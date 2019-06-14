Bombardier to open new California railcar assembly site

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) says it will open a new facility in California by year's end that will assemble railcars for San Francisco's rapid transit system and potentially serve other West Coast rail projects.

Railcar work for the San Francisco contract will be transferred to the new site in Pittsburg, Calif., from the company's existing plant in upstate New York.

Bombardier says the new facility will help it meet U.S. content requirements: Railmakers awarded federally funded contracts for rolling stock in the U.S. will be required to complete 70% of the order with American content next year, compared with 60% in 2016.