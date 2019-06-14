Canada's Supreme Court clears way for Taseko’s New Prosperity mine

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) rose 7.3% in today's trade after the Supreme Court of Canada allowed the company to begin geotechnical work at its New Prosperity project in British Columbia.

The SCC rejected an application from the Tsilhqot'in First Nation to appeal earlier judgments by the B.C. Supreme Court and B.C.'s Court of Appeal.

TGB says New Prosperity is the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposit in Canada, with 1B metric tons measured and indicated resource containing 5.3B lbs. of copper and 13.3M oz. of gold.