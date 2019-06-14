Xcel Energy gets final $82M offer for Boulder assets

The city of Boulder, Colo., may be on the verge of leaving Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and create its own municipal electrical utility after making a final $82M offer to buy the company's electrical distribution infrastructure in the city.

If XEL does not accept the offer by a June 26 deadline, Boulder likely would file condemnation proceedings and ask a court to oversee the transaction and establish the ultimate price tag.

XEL says Boulder is not following the process as it was laid out by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission and is under no obligation to respond to the offer.