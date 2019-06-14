Drug companies file suit to block disclosure of drug prices in TV ads

Drugmakers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) today filed a lawsuit to keep them from needing to disclose the list price of prescription drugs in direct-to-consumer television advertisements.

A new regulation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services set to take effect in July is part of the government's efforts to bring down costs for consumers, but the companies oppose the proposed rule, saying list prices do not reflect the final price paid by patients as it excludes rebates and discounts drugmakers may offer.

The rule "mandates an approach that fails to account for differences among insurance, treatments and patients themselves, by requiring disclosure of list price," AMGN says.