Dish in pole position to scoop Sprint/T-Mobile assets - WSJ

The reported meeting between Dish Network's (NASDAQ:DISH) Charlie Ergen and DOJ's Makan Delrahim and FCC's Ajit Pai wasn't just passing time: The WSJ reports Ergen and Dish are leaders in the hunt to scoop up cast-off assets from Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) as the two carriers look to save their $26B merger.

After arguing against the combo, Ergen is now looking to help out by picking up business, and he's in talks to buy prepaid subscribers and spectrum licenses, according to the report. Talks are expected to go through the weekend.

Meanwhile, Sprint and T-Mobile jumped this afternoon following a NYT report that the Justice Dept. is nearing approval of the merger provided that Sprint's prepaid arm Boost Mobile and related airwaves are sold off.

At market close: Sprint +2.9% ; T-Mobile +0.6% ; Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +1.2% ; AT&T (NYSE:T) +0.2% . Dish finished the regular session down 0.9% but is now up 1.7% after hours.

Dish might be more likely to keep assets together as the DOJ wishes, and it's under the gun to put its wireless spectrum hoard to use or risk losing licenses.