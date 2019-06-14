Next version of Airbus top-selling jet may be electric hybrid - Bloomberg

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is considering bringing the world's first hybrid-electric airliner to market, Bloomberg reports, a move that would open up a new front in its ongoing battle with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and mark a technological leap for the aerospace industry.

While Airbus has been public about its interest in hybrid engines, the company is now said to be willing to consider powering its most important aircraft with the technology, as it considers its strategy for replacing the A320neo narrow-body in the next 15 years.

While hybrid technology likely will not be available until after 2030, Airbus is confident that airlines would be prepared to wait for the step-change in efficiency that a hybrid would provide, according to the report, which adds the decision will come down in part to whether Boeing decides to accelerate its own clean-sheet narrow-body design in the wake of the 737 MAX crisis.