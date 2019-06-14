Verizon's Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action

Following closely on FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's comment that the agency will act on C-band monetization "as quickly as we can," Verizon (NYSE:VZ) chief Hans Vestberg is putting his shoulder to the wheel.

An FCC filing shows a Wednesday meeting between Vestberg and Pai where Verizon's side noted millimeter wave spectrum is performing well, and that midband spectrum is now "critical" to achieve the full promise of 5G.

"Specifically, we encouraged the Commission to move forward quickly to make spectrum in the 3.7 to 4.2 GHz band available and to get a portion of this currently underutilized spectrum in the hands of 5G providers who stand ready to deploy," reads a letter from Verizon's William Johnson, in charge of federal regulatory/legal affairs.

J.P. Morgan's Philip Cusick has written that among the carriers, Verizon would be "motivated" to grab repurposed satellite spectrum. Carriers overall could buy 180 MHz of the midband spectrum, he says.

Standing to benefit from midband monetization is the C-Band Alliance, particularly members Intelsat (NYSE:I), SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).