Ontario assets lift Alamos Gold to Buy rating at Canaccord

Alamos Gold (AGI +1.3% ) is higher after Canaccord upgrades shares to Buy from Hold and raises its stock price target to C$8.25 from C$6.50, citing the miner's northern Ontario assets.

Canaccord's Dalton Baretto sees "promising exploration upside" at Island Gold that could result in an accretive Phase 3 expansion, and believes the bulk of the risk at Young-Davidson associated with lower mine construction is now behind the company, and that the risks associated with the remaining construction and eventual tie-in are much lower.

AGI's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its average Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.