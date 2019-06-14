Transocean downgraded at Citi amid rough ride for drilling stocks

Transocean (RIG -4.4% ) tumbles to a new 52-week low after Citi downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $6.70 price target, slashed from $11.

Citi analyst Scott Gruber says his organic cash burn analysis implies the drillers will burn cash until "at least" 2021, and his base case has floater utilization remains below 70% by 2022, "well below the level needed to see significant pricing power."

It has been a rough ride lately for the drilling sector, with RIG -11% this week, and peers ESV -18% , NE -24% , SDRL -14% , DO -11% and PDS -10% on the week.

RIG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its average Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bearish.