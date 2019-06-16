Target blames outage on tech issue

Target's (NYSE:TGT) payment registers are back online after a systems outage stopped customers from making purchases at stores across the country, prompting long lines and complaints.

"After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time," a Target spokesman declared.

The outage was the result of an "internal technology issue" that lasted approximately two hours, but employees worked to identify and fix the problem.